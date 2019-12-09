Zelda botw recital at warbler’s nest

Recital at Warbler’s Nest is among the few Air of the Countryside shrine missions to have a requirement: You must beat Divine Beast Vah Medoh before you can begin. There are several procedures within the mission, most of that happen to be about selecting little Rito girls. Check out the photo gallery above to find the exact places and what each sibling looks like. Earliest, speak to Analia, who’s going out near Akh Va’quot shrine. She’ll inform the story and present you the pursuit. In short, you have to find 4 of her sisters, all whom will be in the vicinity of Rito Village. Each will give you a substance, and then you may use them to make salmon meuniere and give this to the last sister. The best way to get there should be to fast visit the Vah Medoh Work Beast and glide more than, where you will still spot a pedestal and five dirt surrounding that on an enhanced cliff. Talk with Kheel presently there to start the warblers nest shrine. Travel back to Rito Village and chat to Juliana again with the Shrine, polishing off the sidequest giving you 60 Rupees like a reward and explaining the direction to go next inside the Shrine search; the siblings have gone to look for ingredients with regards to salmon meuniere, so you should message in that help cook. Meet with her to get some Goat Butter. You will also learn the place that the other siblings are. Knotts is sitting upon a ledge large above the Shield shop. Your woman gives you a lot of Tabantha Grain. Notts can be found at the fish pond just beyond Rito Small town. She will give you a Shed unwanted weight Salmon. Return to Genli and prepare food a Trout Meuniére on her. Give her the food, and she’ll use it. Nowadays content, your woman flies to Warbler’s Nest.