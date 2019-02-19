Which Are the Best Blogging Tools?

First, is important what platform do we use for blogging. Depending on this we will add the tools and plugins necessary and the blog will be set.

Let’s begin with the text. In every blogging platform you will have to publish posts. Every post has a title which is very important because will tell the reader what is all about. The content of every post can be posted as text or .html where you can also introduce text links and other .html codes. Most of the platforms will allow you to format the text with bold, italic, bold and large fonts. Some platforms will also allow you to put tags which are keywords relevant for the posts content. If you adored this short article and you would like to obtain more facts relating to best blogging tools 2019 kindly go to the site.

A special attention you will have to pay to the images and videos. The search engines index also these formats and is very important how we will publish them. In the case of images, resize them from the beginning not to occupy much space because they will not be loaded fast when the page will be open. Be careful how you will name the photo to be able to be found through the engine searches. The videos can be posted through the link or through the embedded code in the .html format.

The RSS is very important for the success of your blog because most of the internet users take advantage of this tool to keep in touch with what you publish and can be of interest to them. There are many RSS formats and you will have to choose the one which is the best for your needs. There are also tools which enable you to eliminate from the start the spam comments. Depending on the specific of your blog you will find comments placed by software programs or marketer promoting things which you will not want to be associated with your blog.

The blog will have to be listed in the most important blog directories because you will gain popularity, brand awareness and traffic. Some platforms allow you to optimize the blog home page in a way which will be search engine friendly and you will be able to grow in a way which will not be penalised by the search engines. Some platforms allow you to add plugins which are pieces of software which allow you to add extra features and get the most from your own blogging experience. Have a great blogging experience.