Uptown at farrer is a unusual mixed-development located at perumal road. The modern farrer park condo consists of 24- storey development, two blk of 21-storey home, a total of 116 packages with complete condo services, swimming pool and roof backyard. One japanese of 16-storey service condo, total of 240 coolers with atmosphere terrace at the fourth storey and commercial outlets at the land floor. Uptown @ Farrer is situated at in the center of farrer park. The place and company apartment provides seen to become favorable to several investors. Long term residents of uptown at farrer will discover many facilities in the site. Within lower than 2 minutes walk to farrer park mrt place, city sq mall and farrer park hospital. 5 stations to cbd raffles place stop. Mixed-development features seen to become popular decision for many buyers.

Many mixed-development has a proved record great rental activity especially located near mrt station. Protect your unit below today publication an appointment. Singapore 2019 initially mixed-development to get launch at perumal street in farrer park. The perumal internet site was granted to low keng huat limited, being plan and make with industrial on the ground level with non commercial above. Fantastic rcr task located at city-fringe has brought many excited interests via property shareholders. These exceptional mixed-development should be launched first quarter this year and expected to own a successful sales launch. The project provides a variety of efficient layout and wide selection of floors plan. Site are excellent in terms of way of living, connectivity, and investment worth.