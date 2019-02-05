The objective of horva should be to highlight and position the north norwegian agricultural market, in addition to the indirect and direct economic results it has that thousands of people check out hald place in connection with the fair. Horva is a groundwork that has staff from the hald municipalities. The eye in horva is great through northern norwegian and trondelag, and the selected board needs to lift up the farmers’ fair 2019 to accommodate extra people. Consequently , this year we now have chosen to act the reasonable to the middle of sandnessjoen. Here it will have free entry and much fascinating for the whole family group. There will become cultural components, fairs and even more. Future-oriented companies modern products will be in focus the moment innovative participants gather to showcase the particular latest and best they may have of devices and tools. In june 2004, a great initiative was taken to solder the interest in arranging a great agricultural exhibit at ytre-helgeland in 2005. The idea was going to create a three-day large-scale persons festival with agriculture in focus. It had been a success initially, and now the agricultural meals fair horva is set in place every 3 years, so that it will go when you will find no different national festivals, such as agroteknikk and agrisja.