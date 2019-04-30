The tre ver is a recently launch condo located by potong pasir avenue. The waterfront living development contains a total of 729 packages, from you to 5 bedrooms designs. The development includes full condominium facilities and with twenty four hours security to guarantee the safety of your residents. The tre ver is situated with the city edge, minutes travel to potong pasir mrt station and serangoon mrt station. The estate can be well established with shopping services and facilities. Few well-known shopping malls are definitely the serangoon nex, city sq mall, mustafa and many more. Uol and singapore land limited has work together with the most current awarding successful architect, woha architects. Encouraged with the aspect, trees and river, woha designed a design living strategy with resort-styled landscape with meandering riv. The tre ver property is designed resort-styled. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the facilities and pavilion with families, showing activities with/ rest of the residents. The Tre Ver Price is happily developed by uvd pte. Limited. A partnership of two well established designers in singapore, uol group and singapore land limited. The two highly regarded developers recently had an excellent background for expanding office systems, shopping mall and residential coolers. Embarking the venture, the tre ver condo is definitely the next fascinating project in singapore. On-line registrants with booked a meeting here can receive immediate developer cost and does not need to pay any kind of commission. Be informed that units available at the tre ver take first come before serve basis.