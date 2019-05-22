When folks ask for the perfect Singapore wedding event photographer, synonymous, Raymond Phang, comes up oftentimes. Particularly great at shoots in regards to photographing men and women in their a lot of candid memories, Raymond Phang clearly provides a natural exuberance for the excellent detail and also exudes photography talent of which extends outside of his cameras mastery. Experiencing unparalleled creative thinking & flame, his form of humour around story-telling, fantastic camera techniques/lighting and sturdy participation for subjects add up to his Overseas multi excellent conceptualized photography that can be ascribed to other forms about photography, nonetheless his custom made is being the superior wedding photography in the profession. Other than Wedding, Raymond has also many hundreds of prestigious Marketing and advertising & PUBLICITY Agencies like Ogilvy as well as Mather, Pile +Knowlton Practices, 3-Sixty Makes Communication, Cresta for Financial and Occurrence photography. The most significant regional aviational event Singapore Airshow, sales and marketing plans for motor vehicle brands for instance Borneo Magnetic motors were also element of his usual commissioned duties. To date, Raymond Phang includes garnered much more than 250 area & overseas photography rewards. Raymond’s photography work may be widely demonstrated in Leica Gallery, Domestic Museum associated with Singapore, Republic Plaza, Original Command Dwelling, and also shared in the ebook Resonance: Melodies of our Ancestors and forefathers. Besides relaxed sharing trips with flourishing photographers within the free time, Raymond Phang even offers received consistent invitation simply by Canon Singapore to share during various photography talks and also seminars. Rather than local photography workshops along with seminars, Raymond was a short while ago invited by simply Asia WPAO to give a conversation in Beijing to a list of over 95 aspiring photographers. So if you want the top Singapore Wedding Wedding photographer to immortalize your special daytime, Raymond Phang is your dude.