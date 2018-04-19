You would not feel huge impact on perch that damages your hearing. The patented varimotion 30mm XXL transducer allows accurate alert transfer and share a great energetic range. AKG M220 incorporates a great standard noise cancellations that works superb to cut away outside environment and mood sound. Noises cancellation stimulates within couple of seconds at once the headphone can be plugged in. The technical features of this AKG M220 expert are it has circumaural, semi-open and vibrant. The volume range of this kind of akg m220 pro headphones Is certainly from 15Hz to 25KHz. It has impedance 55 Ohms. Overall this kind of headphone is the foremost for professional sound merging and recommended by many. The headphone includes a self-adjusting scarf that helps with an optimum fit in. The blend is a solo side blend that do this headphone convenient to use. The gentle ear glass in this above ear type headphone offers high using comfort for the very long doing work session. Unlike another earphone you receive loose virtually any sweat with your ear areas due to the much closed ear canal design. This kind of headphone crafted perfectly that made it light and portable and the environment to move through. This kind of headphone works with on every type heads immediately. They much time last having its lightweight overall body without plummeting from your mind. AKG M220 is made with the best male pointer. The sound jack satisfies from about three. 5mm to six. 5mm arranger, i. u., you can use this kind of from your frequent computers for the professional orange juice. The music jack isnt the standard plug it is similar to the source you see in microphones.