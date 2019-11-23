This kind of software is completely ripped off and belongs to a business named poco trading. It is often used and recycled too many times for numerous automated crypto trading scams like the after we mentioned recently. There is a very little army of faux websites that happen to be now marketing the thieving Bitcoin SuperStar software, and be quite honest it really is one of the most misleading and unreliable marketing campaigns we now have recently noticed. If you take a glance below you will notice collection of thoughts we were capable of spot and also have made all of them available to you so that you can use them like a point of reference. The Bitcoin SuperStar scam iphone app and automatic crypto robot is a deceptive investment system and penalized get-rich-quick layout. We have attempted using http://bitcoin-superstar.de software and also burned terribly after burning off all our cash very quickly. In case you are from Philippines, Austria, or perhaps Switzerland and are also considering making use of this software irrespective of all the evidence of scam we certainly have managed to create, then you will be acting irresponsibly and basically giving your hard earned cash away to a few anonymous robber. If you imagine we have been as well critical or perhaps alternatively come to feel we have misjudged this most recent Bitcoin Trading robot, make sure you reach out and message all of us through the contact site or social networking. Today we now have decided to show and blacklist the Bitcoin SuperStar con crypto robot, and indicate all our Spanish speaking users to avoid this kind of fraudulent forex trading platform.