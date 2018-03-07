A whopping RM63,913,531.19 has yet to be claimed for the winning Supreme Toto 6/58 game in Wednesday’s draw. A check with Sports Toto revealed that the winner with the set of numbers 18, 21, 26, 27, 48 and 52 has yet to claim the prize. Last year, the largest Toto jackpot in the history of Malaysia – a whopping RM69 million – was broken.

The winning ticket for the Grand Toto 6/63 game was sold in Penang.

Prior to this, the largest payout in the history of Sports Toto was the RM57 million in the Supreme 6/58 game which was won by a retiree in his 70s on the eve of Chinese New Year in 2012.

In January last year, A 50-year-old Singaporean won RM24.3 million when her winning set of numbers hit the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot.

In October last year, a retired teacher from Sabah won RM37 million Power Toto 6/55 Jackpot game.

A month before that, a man won RM33.7 million when his Lucky Pick numbers hit the Grand Toto 6/63 jackpot.

In December 2015, two businessmen had won the RM40.8 million Supreme Toto 6/58 4d results Malaysia Jackpot and RM31.5 million Grand Toto 6/63 Jackpot.