Riviere is a brand-new premium riverfront condominium located at jiak kim streets, where had originally been the location of zouk. The luxurious development consists of two 36-storey residential systems with 455 units, including 1 to 4 rooms. The strata development is normally developed by widely recognized property firm, frasers house, which has a various portfolio in property advancement and managing worldwide. Riviere condo can be found along the singapore river, inside 5 minutes strolling distance to future havelock mrt and great globe city mrt stations, both equally stations will be part of the regular thomson east-coast mrt lines project. Residents can easily travel and leisure and usage of several outstanding amenities and shopping services nearby including liang courtroom, great universe city buying centre, cineleisure, paragon, ion orchard, somerset 313 and many other. Orchard street itself is among the exclusive and luxurious purchasing area to have enjoyment from delicious meals and fabulous scenery. With just minutes in the future, residents can also enjoy music, going on parties and classy surroundings in singapore’s night life at clarke quay. The exclusive moving into prime location is a perfect collection with regards to investors to obtain. Riviere located at jiak kim avenue. The nearest mpt station is usually havelock mpt station which can be just 4 minutes walk away. Can make the location remarkably accessible and there is various searching amenities town. There is some other mpt place nearby, wonderful world town mpt stop which is 5 mins walk away. Both equally stations happen to be part of the constant thomson east-coast mpt path project, which is ready simply by 2021 ahead of riviere is caused by be finished.