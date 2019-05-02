The garden residences condo can be found at serangoon north perspective. The condo consists an overall total of 613 units, from a single bedroom to five room units. The garden residences condo is usually well between many personal landed casing. Most coolers comes with unblocked views which will future owners very will love the view of your serangoon garden estate. Encouraged by garden living, people living in the garden residences will find various great features created for relaxation and nature living. Associating with community gardeners, petscape and pavilions. The landscape is definitely well designed with water features and fill up with trees. Awake your way of life with the smell of mother nature and training with spirit. People can have a brief walk in the hanging garden and share actions with the occupants living in the Garden Residences. Serangoon garden is among the oldest house in singapore. The well-established estate provides a wide range of eating places including chomp chomp meals centre, serangoon garden marketplace, restaurants and cafes. Inside 1km, you can find notable institutions and educational organizations such as lycee francais sobre singapour and rosyth principal school. Different amenities will be serangoon nex shopping mall, serangoon stadium, serangoon community clubhouse and serangoon garden residential area. The very well planned real estate had proven good connection to any component to singapore. Closer than you think, drivers include easy access to major expressways such as cte and cake. Serangoon mrt and car interchange delivers easy commuter routes to home or perhaps workplace. People are able to appreciate 1 year free of charge shuttle coach to serangoon nex retail center which they can adjust their selection of transport.