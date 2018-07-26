J

JWATER FILTER INDONESIA is a nationwide private enterprise engaged in drinking water filter. Combined with development of normal water treatment organization in Philippines, since 98 we concentrate on providing companies filter air offerings for drinking water treatment and drinking water meeting markets through Indonesia. Presently we are found in Jakarta (Head Office) and Cab. Surabaya (Branch Office) as services and facilities standard oprasional. Efforts to boost and pioneer according to the needs of global circumstances is among J-WATER’s dedication in every of it is work to experience a strategic part in the business marketplace. J-WATER utilizes a solid foundation in vision and mission by making use of Good Corporate and business Governance according to global very best practice criteria, and by executing corporate ideals that are possessed and appreciated by every elements: Tidy, Competitive, Comfortable, Customer-focused, and Commercial.

J-WATER establishes five values which can be the following rules:

CLEAN — Professionally handled, avoiding issues of interest, maintaining trust and integrity. Advised by the key points of good corporate and business governance.

COMPETITIVE – Have the ability to compete on the regional or perhaps international dimensions, foster expansion, build a price conscious traditions and tidbit performance.

CONFIDENT – Take part in national monetary development and make national satisfaction.

CUSTOMER FOCUS — Customer-oriented and committed to featuring the best in order to customers.

COMMERCIAL – Make value added which has a commercial alignment, make decisions based on audio business concepts.

VISION

Like a private organization no you in Philippines is a trusted water filtration system and capable of compete across the country and around the globe.

MISSION

Featuring water treatment services focused to client satisfaction supported by educated human resources, arranged equipment and cutting-edge strategies