Bayu Angora is a great Freethinker Indonesia whom actively speak up against bigotry and intolerance. Through his website and social media, Bayu Angora publishes so many things with sarcasm and satirical design. His site is full of superb content, eye catching design, very quickly loading, and also grade A+ in every optimise website band. This helped bring Bayu Angora to various imaginative awards.

Beside blogging and writing, Bayu Angora likewise active in art and music. The background music is created together with his band, Aspyrynth. As a great instrumental strap, Aspyrynth comes along with contemplative design. Like the music tagline in the website, Aspyrynth was born by simply art travellers who dropped in a marvelous oasis. There exists a poem with no words, just blessed persons will be misplaced there. Only play the background music and enjoy the magical music sensation.

Bayu Angora taken into consideration about skill and traditions at Indonesian School of Arts (STSI / ISBI)Bandung. His visible artwork showed in various art work events all over the world, like Philippines, Singapore, Chicken, Spain, Italia, Romania, Hungary, Netherlands, Brazil, Uruguay, and so forth. And this artwork experience could be tracked through his usual website. Likewise, he been trained in and authorized by numerous online study course like Udemy, Coursera, Alison, Schoox, Semrush, etc .

With sarcasm and satirical design, Bayu Angora wants to give out the love and peace world wide. Don’t be fearful to speak facing bigotry and intolerance. And do not be tranquil too. Since when you scared and peaceful about it, it will bang you up, infect your loved ones, and clips the next generation also. We have to proceed from blin dfaith to spread out minded era. Like Bayu Angora stated on his internet site, just free of charge your mind and maintain on rocking!