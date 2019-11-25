HY-industry: One company of Specialist for stellite

HY-industry was founded in March 1990. It was founded by Ms. Grace and Mr. Ferguson with a registered capital of 50 million RMB. The product range of HY stellite series products involves military, aerospace, machinery manufacturing, petroleum and petrochemical, coal mining. Mining, metal addition, spraying and other industries.

In 1907, American Elwood Hayness, based on C, W, Cr, and Co, was able to rely on carbide strengthening to a large extent, and the structure was stabilized from room temperature to melting point temperature, creating a stellite. Especially on the sliding and contact valve sealing surfaces, it can show the characteristics of this material. However, in the case of high-stress abrasive wear, the wear resistance of Co, Cr, and W alloys with low C is not as good as that of low carbon steel.

The most commonly used ones are stellite1, stellite6, stellite12, and Stellite21. They are cast low-carbon, medium-carbon, high-carbon cobalt-chromium-tungsten alloy surfacing wire. The surfacing layer has good corrosion resistance, heat resistance and wear resistance. These properties can be maintained at 800 °C.

Stellite 1: contains the highest amount of C and W, so the hardness is the highest, the wear resistance is very good, but the impact resistance is poor, the plasticity is the worst, the whole heating is required during welding, the small current is fast welded, the weld bead is prevented from deforming, and the stress cracking is formed.

Stellite 6: contains C and W at the lowest and is the best toughness. Therefore, it can withstand the impact under cold and hot conditions, and the possibility of cracks is small.

Stellite 12: contains C, W centered, medium hardness, wear resistance is better than stellite6, but the plasticity is slightly worse. Both can be cut with a carbide tool, and the metallographic structure is a solid solution (austenite) containing W, Cr, Co and a chromium-tungsten composite carbide eutectic.

Stellite 21: contains up to 5.5% Mo. It is a low carbon cobalt-chromium alloy strengthened with Mo. It has low hardness at room temperature, but has improved hardness after cooling. It has good high temperature corrosion resistance, erosion resistance and excellent toughness. And comprehensive mechanical properties, suitable for surfacing welding of various hot stamping dies.

B.chemical composition %

Stellite1（UNS R30001） Stellite6（UNS R3006） Stellite12（UNS R30012） Stellite21（UNS R30021）

C 2.40 1.15 1.4 0.25

Cr 30.5 29.0 29.5 27.5

Si 1.00 1.10 1.45 2.00

W 12.5 4.00 8.25 0.15

Fe 3.00 3.00 3.00 2.00

Mo 1.00 1.00 1.00 5.50

Ni 3.00 3.00 3.00 2.50

Co 余量 余量 余量 余量

Mn 0.25 0.5 1.00 1.00

HRC 48 38 42 28

C.Welding Surfacing

Oxyacetylene surfacing or powder plasma surfacing can be used. The oxyacetylene stack is hardly diluted by the base metal, so the quality of the surfacing layer is very good. It is mostly used for surfacing the stellite6 alloy with lower carbon content, which can increase the carbon content of the surface of the surfacing base material and reduce the melting point of the surface of the workpiece. And wetting temperature makes stacking easy.

For thicker workpieces, preheat to 400 °C with a neutral flame to prevent slow cooling after splitting. If powder plasma surfacing is used, pre-weld preheating, post-weld insulation and slow cooling are all critical. According to the advantages and disadvantages of various surfacing methods, the surfacing method should be determined and reasonable welding process parameters should be selected to effectively avoid the generation. crack.

1.Oxyacetylene surfacing

Surfacing welding with oxyacetylene carbonized flame, the ratio of the length of the flame to the inner flame should be kept 1:3.

The corners of the welding surface are processed into rounded corners, and the oxides and oil stains on the surface of the base metal are removed and then welded.

The appropriate preheating temperature should be selected according to the type of base metal and the size of the workpiece, generally 400 ~ 600 °C.

The surfacing workpiece must be placed in a dry and preheated sand tank or lime immediately to allow it to cool slowly to avoid cracking.

If a crack is found, the crack source needs to be completely removed, and repair welding is performed according to the original overlay welding process.

2.Cobalt-based powder plasma surfacing

Strictly remove oxides and oil on the surface of the workpiece before surfacing. The control surfacing dilution rate is less than 5%, the surfacing thickness is ≤6.0mm, and the surfacing welding width is 3~8 mm. The cobalt-based powder plasma surfacing layer is used in the as-welded state and cannot be strengthened by heat treatment. Therefore, cobalt-based cemented carbide is prone to cracking during surfacing.

After welding, it is cooled in lime. For larger workpieces, it is necessary to preheat 500~ 550 °C, and then heat it in the furnace for a certain period of time before cooling.

The size and distribution of the carbide (Cr7C3) particles in the cobalt-based stellite alloy and the grain size are sensitive to the casting process. In order to achieve the required permanent strength and thermal fatigue properties of the cast stellite parts, the casting process must be controlled. parameter. The stellite alloy needs to be heat treated, mainly to control the precipitation of carbides. For the cast stellite alloy, the high temperature solution treatment is first carried out, and the temperature is usually about 1150 ° C, so that all the primary carbides, including some MC type carbides, are dissolved in the solid solution, and then aging treatment is performed at 870 to 980 ° C to make Carbides (most commonly M23C6) are re-precipitated.

3.Sealing surface surfacing

A large number of surfacing processes are used in the valve sealing surface structure, and a sealing surface with higher hardness, higher erosion resistance and wear resistance can be obtained by the surfacing process, and the sealing surface after surfacing is also easier to grind.

Among the common surfacing materials, there are two types of welding consumables which are used in the sealing surface of the valve:

13Cr surfacing electrode and welding wire, mainly include:

D502\D507\D507Mo

D512\D577\D547\D547Mo etc.