How to Buy Fetish Leather Clothing

Since medieval times, leather has been associated with a bad boy Wild West kind of eroticism. From gladiators to bikers and naughty movie stars, people dressed in leather have a mystical kink in their behaviour that is very arousing. It’s a danger you know you shouldn’t test but can’t help but explore.

And when it comes to the wild world of BDSM, leather is the signature statement of fetish materials. The unmistakable texture and district hide smell is rustically luxurious and arousing. As a kinkster, fetish leather clothing sets a statement of your bondage expertise. It shows your playful and fun persona in a kinky sensual elegance.

Fit for both men and women, fetish leather clothing makes a fashion statement like no other. Crafted into catsuits, lingerie, jackets, jock straps, boots, chaps dresses, trousers, corsets, hoods, masks, collars, cuffs, and much more, leather is erotically beautiful and enticing.

Whether you enjoy the look of your man in leather short;or it’s his manhood members enclosed in a leather pouch that turn you. It might be that her torso dressed in kinky glossy black leather wields up your darkest desires. Or maybe you are invited to a fetish party and need to make a Women’s Briefs and Boyshorts. All that jazzincluded, leather apparels are designed to feed your fetish fantasises.

While you might think it easy to shop for fetish leather clothing, purchasing decision can be daunting. It is difficult to tear out genuine leather from fake imitation. And knowing what to look for in terms of fitting and hardware can also be tasking. Luckily for you, Peaches and Screams simple live for your comfort. Here are a few aspects you should consider when choosing fetish leather clothing.

Things to consider when buying Fetish Leather Clothing

Type of leather

When it comes to animal hides, they come in different textures, colours and indentations. Some are soft, thin, shiny or suede while others are thick and hard. It all depends on which animal they were taken from. Cow and buffalo hides tend to be thicker and harder as compared to antelope, sheep, kangaroo, or rabbit. Softer and thinner leather materials make for more snug outfits as compared to harder materials. Pick one that fits your fetish fantasies and bondage desires. However, you need to be careful when choosing quality.While normal leather does fade, wear and tear with time, fake imitations will peel off and loose its shine after a few wears. Purchase your fetish leather clothing from reputable leather manufactures to make sure you get the authentic, high quality and durable leather material.

For vegans, there are faux leather materials that you can choose from. Most of these leather alternatives are made from softened plastics, the bark of cork-oak trees or sea kelp. Although they might look and feel like leather, they don’t have a real skin scent. They are also not breathable as natural leather. Clothing made from faux leather will bear tags such as vegan leather, faux leather, leatherette, or pleather.

Check the Fit

Leather clothing never looks right unless they fit perfectly to your body contour. If you are buying real leather, always go for a one size smaller than your normal size because leather has a bit of give in it. For outerwear such as jackets, trousers and catsuits, make sure you can comfortable move. This might be difficult to do when shopping only. To ensure you get the right size, measure your body lengths and widths of the shoulders, arms, hips, torso, waist, legs to know which outfits will fit you perfectly. If you can’t find your size, consider contacting the manufacturer for a customized make. The same goes for other fetish products such as hoods, masks, harnesses among other. But note this might be a little bit expensive.

Pay Attention the Hardware

Most fetish leather clothing come accessorised with hardware including zippers, studs, buckles, adjustable straps and O/D- rings to add aesthetic and functionality. Make sure they are securely fastened and easy to use especially for zippers and buckles. You will also want to consider whether the colour of the hardware syncs with your personal style and fetish desires.

Pick your Fetish Colour

Although most fetish leather clothing comes in black, other colours including brown, blue, grey, red, pick and cherry tones are available. Pick a colour that excites you sexual desires, makes a bold statement. If you are already living the BDSMlifestyle, why not kink it with a personal touch of originality and identity.



How to care for your Fetish Leather Clothing

Leather is a natural material, you need to clean and condition it to retain its smooth texture and durability.

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. This will dehydrate the leather causing excessive dryness and cracking. Don’t wash your fetish leather clothing in water. Too much soaking destroys the polishing of the material hence, ruining its shine and sheath. Use cleaning wipes to clean your fetish leather clothing. Make sure the ingredients are compatible with leather. Apply a leather conditioner to moisturize and rehydrate the material. Avoid getting perfumes, scented oils, cologne, smoke and nicotine on your leather fetish wear. These chemicals dry on the surface of the leather material causing tearing.

Most fetish Leather clothing can be an expensive investment. So love and care for them properly to ensure they serve you longer.

