How to Buy Female Condoms and Dental Dams

Sex is fun and enjoyable. But if you are not careful, unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections/diseases can ruin everything. Using a female condom during vaginal or anal sex will protect you. And despite the myths, oral sex is not all that safe either. Infections like herpes, hepatitis A &B can be transmitted orally. A dental dam is designed to create a barrier to protectyou against skin to skin contact and transfer of bodily fluids during oralsex.

Safe sex makes for more stress free moment. You are at liberty to explore and pleasure your body to ecstasy without risk your personal health or getting pregnant. For that reason, you need to be extra careful and invest in high quality female condoms and dental dams. Here is an overview guide on the factors to consider when purchasing female condoms and dental dams.

Choosing Female Condoms and Dental Dams

Size Matters

Female condoms come in different sizes from small, medium and large. Pick a properly-fitting condom. Too small and the condom may break and too large might roll off during sex. A fitting size makes it more effective and secure.

When it comes to dental dams, pick a large size to provide enough hanging during sex. This will also make sure the dam doesn’t go all in putting you and your partner at risk.

Consider the Material

Commonly, female condoms and dental dams are made from latex. It is stretchy, body safe and non-porous making it very effective in blocking bacteria, viruses and semen transfer. However, some people suffer from latex allergies causing skin irritation and itchiness.If you experience latex allergies, polyurethane, polyisoprene and nitrileare great alternatives. These plastic materials are equally effective as latex and make for thinner condoms and dams which make sex feel more pleasurable. You can also try lambskin. Condoms made from lambskin feel completely natural during sex and are effective in pregnancy protection. However, the animal skin does have microscopic pores that can allow small viruses and bacteria to get through hence, not safe for STDs protection. Only use them as a contraceptive method.

Consider Flavoured

Add some flavour to your oral sex with a flavoured dental dam. Pick from banana, strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and more. Make things taste. Wear him flavoured dental dam to the anus and savour the aroma as your tongue pleasure him crazy. Dental dams and female condoms are made to give you a more safe and pleasurable moment, not block your fun. Be creative and make sex a safe and orgasmic bedroom orgy.

Consider Lubricant Used

Some female condoms and dental dams come already lubricated to reduce friction and breakage. Some have climax delay lubricants to help your last longer during sex. Others have warming or cooling lubricants to increase sensation and make sex more orgasmic. Others are coated with spermicide inside the condom to increase the protection level against pregnancy.

If you prefer using your own lubricants, purchase dry condoms and dental dams. Use either water based or silicone based lubricant depending on the material you choose. Check on the user manual to know which lube should be used with your material. Avoid oil-based lubricants including body lotion, petroleum jelly or baby oils as they weaken the surface of the material risking breakage.

How to Use Female Condoms and Dental Dams

Female (inside) Condoms

If used correctly, female condoms are highly effective in pregnancy and STIs prevention.

Here are the simple steps to follow when using female condoms:

Carefully unpack the condom. Don’t use scissors or teeth, you risk ripping or tearing the condom. Get comfortable, assume a penetrable position. Squeeze the smaller inner ring and gently slide it into the vagina. Gently push it in with your index finger until you reach the cervix. Properly rest the outer bigger ring on the clitoris. Carefully insert the penis inside the condom and have fun. You need to be care and hold it during intercourse to prevent it from going all in. After climax, gently twist the out ring to close in the semen and pull out the condom. Dispose appropriately.

How to use Dental Dams

Dental dams’ sheets can make for kinky vaginal-oral and anal-oral sex. They providea barrier that prevents skin to skin contact and transfer of bodily fluids that can spread STIs.

Here is how properly use a dental dam:

Carefully unpack the dental dam using your hands. Using scissor or your teeth can cause tears or rips. Unfold and inspect the dam to make sure it’s safe. Lay the dam on your choose destination (vagina or anus). Apply some lubricant if it is not already lubricated to hold it in place and prevent breakage. With your index finger gently push it in to provide a good lining. Hold it during oral sex to prevent slipping. Once done, dispose appropriately.

What Should You Do In Case of Breakage?

If your condom or dam breaks during sex, immediately withdraw and replace with a new one. If you suspect you might have been exposed to semen, take an emergency contraceptive pill to prevent pregnancy. You will also need to visit a doctor and get you are tested for STIs.

Where to Buy Female Condoms and Dental Dams

