Mists that undoubtedly amplifies the exceptionally ethereal feel of this bay and seem to hug the water make more impressive the opinion. While sightseeing is among the greatest attractions at Halong Bay, the good news is this is simply the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the things you can perform. Here are just three of the significant activities you can do in Halong Bay. The islands of Halong bay is the dwelling place of exquisite caves which will provide you an amazing spelunking experience that you can treasure for several years to come. The Sung Sot Grotto which literally means ‘Amazing Cave’ lives by its own name since every vacationers and guests are full of amazement while guiding their eyes around the artistic kinds of stalagmites and stalactites which may be seen in every part of the cave. There are many ways to define ‘luxury.’ Really, the number of definitions appear to only depend on the amount of people doing the defining. Still, the huge majority of definitions cluster round the idea of excess. There is this creeping notion that for something to be luxurious, it has to be more. Halong Bay turns this idea on its head. Real luxury is not about heaping servings or chewing on more than you can swallow or swimming in surplus, the luxury of Halong Bay luxury cruise is much more Buddhist in nature. The old Zen maxim of ‘less is more,’ is in play in regards to Halong Bay luxury. There’s a certain richness you can’t find elsewhere in viewing mist roll in through Halong Bay and slowly swallow the tops of islands because you sit on the shore. There is an unmistakable sense of affluence that emanates from gazing down into a sea of green dotted by coral islands and trekking up the side of a mountain. Luxury, is all about simplicity not excess. Real beauty, such as that of a woman, doesn’t come from the rich gold, sapphire, emerald, and jade baubles she’s wearing. Real beauty comes out of her smile that is imperfections-quirky awkward laugh, off kilter looks.