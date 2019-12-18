A fresh simple magic item that basically just enables you too placed it billowing in the a blowing wind for remarkable effect, if the wind can there be or not really and, probably, regardless of the wind’s actual results, which in fact does make some interesting uses for this. In a video game I’m jogging, I’m about to give my personal players an edition of this that may be basically the same except the particular wearer’s allies can turn on it essentially, anytime they need they’ll have the ability to setup anyone who is wearing that with an all of the sudden cape of billowing. We expect my own group to work with this to mess with one another, but declare you have a very straight-laced, attach the dirt, super major paladin or perhaps knight in the group, in addition to a bard the paladin might not exactly know the ideal to set the cape opting for effect, nevertheless, you know the palanquin will. Ultimately Natasha only had to take a seat. It was therefore hot this lady took off the cloak. Your woman carefully lay it on the bush to continue to keep it clean and then simply sat straight down again because the little pets danced and played in while this girl fell in bed. Some time eventually a darkness spread through the glade. The creatures prevented in their songs. There, ranking at the opposite end of the glade was the map of the “Dark One”. Having been dressed fargone black, his cloak billowing behind him. On his mind was a best hat with net dangling from the top, hiding his face. The cloak of billowing experienced the ability to bloat and send dramatically as though under a great ominous wind power, requiring hardly any effort from the wearer. There was clearly no limit to just how many times this kind of ability could possibly be activated.