Although it is very required, not everything is designed for consumers, the popular blue tablet or original viagra has unwanted effects that many corporations do not refer to and that can wrap up killing you if you are not really well informed. A few of the information looking to read is going to surprise both you and we hope to spread out your eye and tell you the risks that you will be exposed the moment consuming pastillas para la disfunción eréctil as they are viagra generika and that you of account if the correct treatment for your erection problems. All the information and data that you will observe below are obtained from reliable resources through articles or blog posts written by authorized doctors and supported by substantial institutions, you can even examine their quality through the net and your local library.

In an examination of 1473 registered severe events of your fda in symptoms brought on by viagra, 522 people are authorized dead, many of them due to center causes. Based on the study’s publisher, dr . Kaul, most fatalities were connected with standard dosages of viagra generika 70 percent of deaths had been associated with amounts of 50mg. The majority of fatalities occurred in individuals who were among 45 and 65 years old, and who not reported heart problems. Research done by the university of harvard released in 2001 reported that sildenafil manufactured tachyphylaxis is a medical expression used in sufferers that lessens the response of material to a medication and consumes higher dosage to achieve the same effects, seeing that 20% of patients who had been followed up to have 2 years required to increase their consumption to achieve the same effects and 17% ceased treatment because of lack of usefulness and to obtain the same results they would need to use larger doses which would put in danger the person’s health.