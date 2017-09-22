I’m local car rental company, the staff have an overabundance than a single decade of experience in the marketplace, we carry out cooperate numerous travel agent companies out of abroad consisting of uk, usa, kenya, uganda, russia, belgium, france, france and so on, consumer is always each of our king, we certainly have agent’s prices which are more cost-effective compare to all of our competititors. We all do have got fleet of cars main suzuki vitara, escudos, prados, minuscule buses, vehicles etc, we all always wanted you to the business and that we promise you that we shall never disappointed you. Zanzibar rental cars is a professional car employing company situated in zanzibar natural stone town, each of our fleet of automobiles consist of toyota suzuki, toyota noah, toyota prado, terrain cruisers. On the other hand we perform have vehicles, mini vehicles and suitcases trucks reserve in advance and save 35% guaranteed, all of our cars will be in good condition you could rent both long term or perhaps short term.. We are waiting to serve you.

All of our vehicles happen to be insured on the other hand your personal building you must covered by insurance yourself!! It has the your responsibility to make sure your car is left safely within a hotel carpark under watchmen!! However almost all of hotels in zanzibar provide you with watchmen and car parks. The is third parted that features collision destruction waiver. Mainly because an international zanzibar rent a car you must have further insurences for your own such as medical care insurance, personal insurance or traveler’s insurance. It is quite much a good idea to obtain a worldwide driving license just before leaving your property country, nevertheless we carry out organise localized permit simply by presenting the ordinary country’s license just, but with simply usd twelve and a duplicate of your drivers license you can acquire a temporary 2 weeks license when you are on the island. It will take less then around 30 minutes to obtain that. We shall care for all of this within just 20 60 seconds.